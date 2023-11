Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood icon, has always been more than just a name to his fans. His journey in the film industry has been a rollercoaster ride with successes, setbacks, and triumphant comebacks. As we approach his birthday on November 2nd, 2023, renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji offers insights into Shah Rukh Khan's future based on his birth chart. Also Read - Dunki drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s first glimpse gets mixed reactions; netizens call it ‘Zero 2’

Promising Planetary Alignments for Shah Rukh Khan Also Read - Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan gives the best return gift to fans on his birthday; shines in a completely new avatar as Hardy

Guruji's analysis of Shah Rukh Khan's birth chart reveals that the alignment of key planets, such as Pluto, Jupiter, and Venus, bodes well for the actor. Following his recent blockbusters, "Pathaan" and "Jawan," Shah Rukh Khan is set to work wonders in his upcoming project, "Dunki," directed by Raj Kumar Hirani. The positioning of Venus and Jupiter in the 5th house of Shah Rukh's horoscope suggests that "Dunki" will offer a rewarding experience for him, and fans can expect to adore his role in the film. Additionally, this planetary combination indicates that Shah Rukh's cameo in "Tiger 3" will be met with immense love and recognition as he shares the screen with Salman Khan once again. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Top 10 motivational quotes about love, life, success that'll inspire you

Trending Now

Moreover, the conjunction of Jupiter and Pluto in the 4th house of Shah Rukh's horoscope indicates that "Dunki" is poised to receive widespread love and appreciation from audiences, possibly even shattering box office records. This favorable phase in his career is expected to continue benefiting Shah Rukh Khan until 2025.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Saturn is well connected to his Ketu, signifying satisfaction. This contentment may be further enhanced as his elder son, Aryan Khan, embarks on a successful journey in the world of film direction. Guruji's assessment indicates that the horoscopes of Shah Rukh, Suhana, and Aryan are harmoniously aligned, foreshadowing a future marked by shared success and happiness, both in their personal and professional lives.

Coming this Christmas to comfort your hearts… A heartwarming story of friendship, love and being together. The #DunkiDrop1 is here. #Dunki releases in cinemas worldwide this Christmas 2023. pic.twitter.com/QR842sBAIz — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) November 2, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan just a while ago shared the glimpse of Dunki and it has been receiving mixed response, all w an sy o not judge the book by its cover.