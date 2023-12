Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is the movie everyone is waiting for. So far we have seen Dunki Drop 1 to 4 and have loved the world created by Rajkumar Hirani. The trailer has warmed the hearts of many. Shah Rukh Khan fans are impatient to watch the film. We have seen the trailer of the movie, and the best part is the sense of intrigue. This sentiment has been endorsed by Vikram Kochhar. He plays the role of Buggu in the movie. In the movie, Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), Manu (Taapsee Pannu) and their friends decide to migrate illegally to the West risking their lives in the process. Also Read - Dunki: Chris Gayle leaves Shah Rukh Khan mighty impressed with his dance on Lutt Putt Gaya, calls him ‘The universe boss’

Vikram Kochhar gives an insight into the world of Dunki

Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar said that the film has a very relevant story. He said illegal migration is very prevalent all over the world. He said the movie is full of relatable characters. He said that what they have shown in Dunki is very much prevalent all over the world. Vikram Kochhar was quoted as saying, "The trailer teaser of Dunki that you have seen is nothing, it's just 10%". It's a very touching story, very emotional and funny as well. You will see very new kinds of jokes."

Vikram Kochhar on working with SRK in Dunki

Kochhar said that Dunki is pure meme material. He said this is a topic that has never been touched. He also said that Shah Rukh Khan makes things simpler for everyone on set. He was quoted as saying, "It doesn't feel like you are working with such a big superstar or a person with a kind aura, that he has, not like it's not there but that doesn't affect you. I think the kind of understanding that Raju sir has for the cinema medium, it's rare to find."

Dunki has a huge ensemble cast compromising of Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.