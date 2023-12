Shah Rukh Khan is on a divine journey ahead of his next release, Dunki. The superstar, who recently visited Vaishno Devi Mandir, was seen making an appearance along with his daughter Suhana Khan at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. Shah Rukh Khan turned his daughter Suhana Khan’s shield and was seen protecting her from the crowd that was gathered to get a glimpse of the superstar and his daughter. Shah Rukh Khan was seen being extremely protective for daughter Suhana and was throughout being her shield, and this video of the Dunki star is winning hearts and how. Shah Rukh Khan is a family man, and this video of the superstar is giving all his fans major father goals. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan film to explode on social media post release; actor Vikram Kochhar claims 'picture abhi baaki hai mere dost...'

Also Read - Dunki: Chris Gayle leaves Shah Rukh Khan mighty impressed with his dance on Lutt Putt Gaya, calls him 'The universe boss'

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan visiting Shirdi Sai Baba temple along with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a clean shave, and fans are crushing over the superstar's good looks. While one cannot get over how beautiful Suhana Khan is, Suhana Khan was seen wearing a beautiful Indian green outfit, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the father-daughter duo. Also Read - Salaar: KGF star Yash to have a cameo in Prabhas new movie? Producer BREAKS SILENCE

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are all set to work together in 'The King'

The superstar and his daughter will share the screen, and soon they will begin shooting for their first film together, The King. SRK and Suhana's fans are waiting to see the chemistry between them on the screen. Ever since Suhana made her debut with The Archies, she has been compared with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. And now it will be interesting to see if she manages to match up with her father in her second film.

Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan's fans are praying along with him for Dunki to become a blockbuster that is slated to release on December 22, 20123.