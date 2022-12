Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been super busy with his interesting lineup of upcoming films. The handsome actor is currently shooting for Dunki and his film has been helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. If reports are to be believed, then Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a completely different avatar in Dunki. Recently, King Khan wrapped up the Saudi Arabia shoot. He shared a video on his social media and wrote, “A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth…” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: MOST expensive vanity vans owned by Bollywood celebs that cost a fortune

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's video here -

In the heartfelt video shared by , he was heard saying there is nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as Dunki in Saudi. He even thanked the director , and the team of Dunki who were involved in the making of the film. Shah Rukh Khan even thanked the government for letting them shoot the scenes in the beautiful location of the country.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in 's Pathaan with and . He also has Atlee's Jawan opposite and Nayanthara. The film is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023.