Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is quite busy as he is seen promoting his upcoming film Dunki. The actor who is currently in Dubai for his promotions found himself amid a frenzy. Yes, you read that right! SRK jetted off to Dubai over the weekend and also made several appearances at grand events. He greeted all his fans and spent time with them. After making appearances at a theatre and a fan event, SRK stopped at a club to entertain his fans. He even danced to several Bollywood hit songs and also grabbed a microphone as he spoke to the attended to watch his film.

While SRK was busy making his way around the club, a die-hard fan reached out to him. He was seen shaking hands with Shah Rukh Khan, while the superstar was busy greeting his fans. In the video, a person was seen grabbing Shah Rukh Khan's hand and refused to let go. Shah Rukh Khan was seen struggling to pull his hand away but was not successful. Finally, Pathaan actor SRK's security team had to step in. Also Read - Saalar: How Prabhas’ co star Prithviraj Sukumaran got him on board, told him 'this is the film you need right now'

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's video

King Khan greets the FANs at a club in Dubai ❤️? #DunkiTakesOverDubai #ShahRukhKhan #Dunki pic.twitter.com/KGRCV53VTT — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 17, 2023

Later, SRK was seen walking calmly to meet another large group of his fans. The video of SRK's fan holding his hand went viral on social media and his fans expressed their concern for the actor's safety. SRK is a people's man and he is often seen receiving lots of love from across the globe. SRK's fans even cheered for him as he danced to his song Chaiyya Chaiyya.

On the work front, SRK was seen in Pathaan and Jawan. He made a special appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. He is all set to spill his magic in Dunki which will hit the screens on December 21.