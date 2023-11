Shah Rukh Khan is the king of box office, there is no doubt about it. When Bollywood was struggling to keep its hold on box office numbers, the king arrived with his Pathaan and smashed records and how! Then came Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan helmed by Atlee that became the highest-grossing film of the year. Both the films crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark and revived Bollywood at the box office. Now it's time for Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year. Dunki helmed by Rajkumar Hirani is set to release on December 21, 2023. It is expected that the film will be a box office hit. Check out more details of its budget and more. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he is excited for Dunki or daughter Suhana Khan’s debut film The Archies

Dunki budget and more details of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

As reported by Koimoi, Dunki is made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. The report suggests that the film has taken much lesser time than his recent films to be ready. Rajkumar Hirani is said to have finished the shooting of Dunki in 75 days and he planned everything so well that the film finished within time and in budget. Coming to recovery, going by the past records, it seems that Dunki will recover its budget in no time. Jawan and Pathaan took only five days to recover their budgets that were huge. Jawan was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300 crores while Pathaan's budget was around Rs 250 crore. With Dunki's budget being Rs 85 crore, it won't come as a surprise to anyone if the movie recovers the same within two days of its release. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan film's poster silently shows support to Palestine? Fact check

Watch the Dunki Drop 2 video here:

Talking about Dunki, the drop 2 of the film was released yesterday. A song named Lutt Putt Gaya was released by the makers and it is still trending on social media. The song narrates the love of Shah Rukh Khan 's character Harrdy for Taapsee Pannu 's character named Mannu. The backdrop of the film is about illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the movie also stars Vicky Kaushal Boman Irani and many more in pivotal roles. The film is clashing with Prabhas starrer Salaar which is going to release on December 22.