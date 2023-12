Shah Rukh Khan has become the box office King. All thanks to success of Jawan and Pathaan. Both the films of Shah Rukh Khan surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. And now, his third film of the year Dunki has made it to the theatres. Shah Rukh Khan is among the most trended celebrity of the year. Well, he has also become the franchise king. It is his films that audiences love and want sequels too. As per a report shared by Ormax Media, it is Shah Rukh Khan's movies that are ruling The Bollywood Franchise Report 2023. It includes current and potential franchise. Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol have only one film on the list but Shah Rukh Khan has four films on the list. Also Read - Dunki Review: Shah Rukh Khan finds the perfect filmmaker in Raju Hirani to revisit his romantic persona in socially relevant film

The first film on the list is Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots . 85 percent of fans want a sequel to 3 Idiots that starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. The next on the list is Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express. The hit film that was directed by Rohit Shetty has 71 percent of the audience wanting a sequel or franchise. Hera Pheri is third on the list followed by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Next is Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Drishyam. On the sixth position is Uri: The Surgical Strike followed by Sunny Deol's Gadar on the seventh spot. Fans also want Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India to turn into a franchise. The ninth spot is taken by Dhoom while on the tenth is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Clearly, Shah Rukh Khan's movies are ruling and fans want the franchises.

While reports suggest that there will be a sequel to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, we will see Pathaan again in YRF's upcoming movie Tiger vs Pathaan. Contrary to this, Akshay Kumar is busy with many films that are sequels of previous films. He is working on Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Housefull 5 and more.