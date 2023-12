Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan starrer recent released is winning audience heart. Be it India or overseas, the film is getting love across all over the world. The biggest highlight of Dunki is indeed the collaboration of Shah Rukh's maverick acting and Rajkumar Hirani's brilliant direction. People have waited for this collaboration from a long time. It was Shah Rukh Khan who was supposed to do Rajkumar Hirani's directorial film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. However due to some reasons, Shah Rukh opted out of the film and Sanjay Dutt was brought in. SRK has finally reveled the real reason behind opting out of Rajkumar Hirani's film.

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan reveals the real reason for NOT doing Munna Bhai

During one of Dunki's promotional events, Shah Rukh Khan finally took the cat out of the bag. Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that the Dunki director offered him Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, when he was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Devdas. Rajkumar Hirani was working as an editor in Bhansali's film. Shah Rukh recalled that Rajkumar came and told him that he has a script for him. As soon as King Khan heard the title Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, he informed the Dunki director that he will be doing the film. Hirani was taken back and ask Shah Rukh that he haven't even listened the script. Shah Rukh said he is so impressed by the title that he doesn't needs to listen the narration. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals three BEST FRIENDS from the industry, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan; Can you guess the third one?

The Jawan actor further shared that Hirani, and he worked together on Munna Bhai M.B.B.S for five to six months. However, Shah Rukh Khan injured his spine and there was no time frame as in when he will get better. Both Shah Rukh and Hirani understood that Munna Bhai M.B.B.S cannot be kept on hold further hence the duo amicably decided to part ways on the said project. Also Read - Dunki box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan’s film mints Rs 10.25 crore; nowhere close to Pathaan, Jawan

Certainly, it was a big loss for Shah Rukh Khan as Munaa Bhai M.B.B.S went on to become a cult film with Sanjay Dutt reprising the titular role. All said and done, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani did collaborated after 20 years for Dunki and we must the wait was all worth it. Post Dunki, Shah Rukh will start shooting for his next film around March 2024.