Shah Rukh Khan is going to end the year with a bang with Dunki. For the same, Shah Rukh has joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani, the ace storyteller. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Now, we all know how much Shah Rukh is fond of promoting his films via social media. It is the age of social media and a powerful tool for staying connected with fans. However, there are nasty trolls about too. But Shah Rukh is too savage for them. That's what has happened now.

Follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp for all Dunki and Entertainment News updates. Also Read - The Archies screening: Shah Rukh Khan manifested walking with daughter Suhana Khan in red gown in a decade old video

Shah Rukh Khan savagely shuts down a troll claiming his PR machinery made Jawan and Pathaan hit

Shah Rukh Khan is not the one to take everything lightly. Sometimes, he likes to give it back to the trolls but most of the time he ignores them. However, today, was not the day of ignoring them. Shah Rukh is conducting an Ask SRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter). A netizen claimed that his PR made his two blockbuster films, Jawan and Pathaan big hits. The netizen called his movies tatti (potty) as well. Shah Rukh responded to him, in the user's style. He said that he usually does not respond to 'amazingly intelligent people like them' But he made an exception for the user. Shah Rukh said that the user has constipation and that his 'PR' will send some medicines for him. Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's response to the tweet here: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan new movie Dunki BEATS Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; here's how

Also Read - Inside The Archies screening with the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and more Bollywood celebs [View pics]

Trending Now

Watch this video of Shah Rukh Khan here:

Dunki is going to release on 21st December 2023.