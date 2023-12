Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his upcoming film Dunki which will be released in theatres on December 21. The actor was last seen in Pathaan and Jawan which managed to break all the records at the box office. Do you know, that several actresses made their debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and made a successful career in the film industry? For all latest entertainment news check out BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dunki for All: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's masterstroke to ensure Merry Christmas and Happy New Year for all fans [Exclusive]

Deepika Padukone was a prominent name in the world of modeling and she starred in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video Naam Hai Tera. She made her acting debut with the Kannada film Aishwarya in 2006 and in 2007, she was seen in Om Shanti Om opposite SRK. Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka and SRK have worked in Zero, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and When Harry Met Sejal films. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan movie trailer on Burj Khalifa, drone show and more; here's how SRK charm took over Dubai

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most iconic actresses of Bollywood who made her debut with Abbas-Mustan’s thriller Baazigar. Later, Preity Zinta who was pursuing criminal psychology, had quit as she was interested in acting. She did her first film with Shekhar Kapur was shelved. Later, she was seen opposite SRK in Dil Se.. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was seen in Pakistani actress opposite SRK in 2017. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif revealed she hates Vicky Kaushal for THIS very strong reason

Trending Now

Mahima Chaudhry made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai's 1997 romantic film Pardesh with SRK. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar bagged her Bollywood film with SRK which was Fan. Gayatri Joshi who was the winner of Femina Miss India International in 2000, landed her Bollywood debut with SRK which was Swades.