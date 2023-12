Big Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol and more. Anand Pandit is a film producer and distributor who turned a year older on December 21. The birthday boy hosted a lavish star-studded party which was graced by big celebs. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Get all the latest entertainment news instantly. Also Read - Dunki: Sunil Grover welcomes brother Anil Grover to world of cinema as Shah Rukh Khan starrer releases; check heartfelt post

Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan who arrived at Anand Pandit's birthday bash in an black outfit was seen praising him. The handsome actor of Bollywood was seen revealing secrets about Anand Pandit. SRK said that Anand Pandit is his spiritual guru and he often tells him to help him out if his films fail to do well. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood celebs dazzle at Anand Pandit's birthday bash [View Pics]

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is praising Anand Pandit and the way he designs high tech buildings. SRK even said that Anand ji tells him to add a mirror at home if the film does not do well. Later, boasts saying that his films are doing well. The inside video from Anand Pandit's birthday bash will bring a smile on your face. Also Read - Dunki screening: Agastya Nanda joins rumoured GF Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and others to watch Shah Rukh Khan movie

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan and Jawan. He is currently seen in Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and more. The film released on December 21.