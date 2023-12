Shah Rukh Khan starring Dunki is making waves not just in India but also abroad. It is ranking first in New Zealand and Australia too. And has beaten Aquaman 2 which released around the same time. Such is the mania of King Khan. He is one of the most loved actors too. His costars and actors also go gaga over his generous and kind side and cannot stop praising him for the same. Shah Rukh Khan's costar and friend Deepika Amin has also shared an incident from his initial days which proves, he has not changed one bit.

Shah Rukh Khan would drop every girl home in his car; reveals costar Deepika Amin

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and chivalry. Deepika Amin who played his mother in Fan has shared an interesting story about how the Dunki actor is just the same as before. Deepika worked with Shah Rukh in theatre. The actress recalled how everyone around then would work late at night, rehearsing for their shows. And at that time, Shah Rukh Khan and one more friend were the only ones who had a car. Also Read - Dunki box office collection: Christmas turns merrier as Shah Rukh Khan movie beats Aquaman 2 in Australia and New Zealand

Deepika Amin shares that SRK and Rituraj were the only two people who had cars and everyone would cramp up in the same car and they both would drop everyone home. It was like a transport vehicle and Shah Rukh would help everyone. He owned a Maruti Van and would drop everyone home one by one. They would all help each other back then. They would all go together and buy costumes and all. She also gushes that SRK has the same energy he has now. These days people often talk about how he is enthusiastic about working. Deepika says "The energy he (SRK) had back then, is still there." In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Anil Grover, SRK's Dunki costar shared his generous side as well. Also Read - Dunki box office collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan starrer unaffected by Prabhas’ Salaar; mints Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

When Deepika Amin confessed to being hesitant about playing Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Fan

Deepika played SRK's mother in his movie Fan. The actress was initially hesitant about playing a mother's role to her friend. She was taken aback as she is not the age to play his mother. They are contemporaries. She was assured by the makers that she will be essaying the role of a mother to SRK's character Gaurav in the movie who is much younger.