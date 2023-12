Dunki is out today. The Shah Rukh Khan movie also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and more celebs. Anil is comedian and actor Sunil Grover's younger brother. Anil plays the role of one of Shah Rukh's dearest friends in Dunki. The proud elder brother has penned a heartfelt note as Anil features in a Shah Rukh Khan movie from today. Scroll down to read the note below...

Sunil Grover pens a heartfelt note for Anil Grover on the release of Dunki

Sunil Grover took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster of Dunki. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar. Sunil said that every Shah Rukh movie is special to him. The addition to it is the fact that it is made by Rajkumar Hirani. On the other hand, the actor and comedian shared that it is extra special since and has become bigger since his younger brother Anil is starring in the same. Sunil says with a grateful and happy heart he is going to watch it today. He welcomed his brother Anil to the world of cinema and entertainment. He blessed him and asked him to have a fun ride. Sunil is a proud elder brother. Also Read - Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover end their infamous feud; join hands for a one of it's kind comedy show on Netflix

Have a look at Sunil Grover's Instagram post here:

Anil Grover thanks brother Sunil Grover for his heartfelt post

Anil Grover took to his comments section and thanked his Bhaiyya for his blessings and constant support. "Grateful to the entire team who helped me realise this dream," he wrote in the comments. Check out Anil's comment here:

Watch this video about Dunki here:

Dunki day 1 early estimates

Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie is expected to take an amazing start at the box office today. As per reports, the Rajkumar Hirani movie is going to earn Rs 30 crore on the first day. As per reports, Dunki had 25.71% occupancy for Hindi shows. The numbers might increase depending on the night shows. Since it is the weekend, the numbers will increase. On day 2, Dunki has registered Rs 6.39 crore so far.

Dunki is produced by Gauri Khan, Jyoti Deshpande and Rajkumar Hirani under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.