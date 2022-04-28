Dunki: Taapsee Pannu gushes about her co-star Shah Rukh Khan; says, 'I love his...'

is currently busy with the shooting of Dunki which stars as the male lead. The film is directed by , and fans are excited to watch SRK and Taapsee’s jodi on the big screen. After the movie was announced, Taapsee had tweeted, “Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself but then a superstar once said “अगर किसी चीज को शिद्दत से चाहो तो पूरी कायनात तुम्हे उससे मिलाने में लग जाती है” cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 साल लगे but finally All is Well” Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: RRR star Ram Charan pens the sweetest note for Yashoda actress – read here

Recently, while talking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee opened up about the movie and said, "It is probably that the biggest ever I could have got. It's too good to be true. I never even thought that I'll eventually someday reach this, forget about so soon. So, I myself wasn't announcing or talking about it because I just didn't want to jinx it in any way."

"There's no shying away from accepting that I don't know if it can get bigger than this ever for me. Hence, the disbelief of being a part of it was lingering one till the time I reported on set and the first day of shoot was done," she added.

Further talking about what she loves about her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee said, “With Shah Rukh sir, what I was most looking forward to spend that time off-screen with him, where I can just sit in chat with him, because I love his personality beyond his films as well — the wit, the humor, the experience that he has, and the honesty with which he narrates his experiences. I wanted to hear those experiences that he’s gone through in those decades of creating what he has created.”

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is slated to release on 22nd December 2022.