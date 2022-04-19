It was being speculated and now it’s happening. will be seen teaming up with for Dunki. The film is social comedy and also stars . Reacting on doing the film, Taapsee said, “I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It’s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire.” She also tweeted, “Finally, it’s happening! I feel overwhelmed to announce my upcoming film with @iamsrk & @RajkumarHirani. See you in cinemas on 22.12.23. https://bit.ly/DunkiAnnouncement @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt @RHFilmsOffical. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan all set to take on Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff; Rajkummar Hirani film to clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

On the other hand while announcing the film, SRK shared a video and wrote, "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023."

King Khan also said in a statement, "Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with 'Dunki'. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!"

Commenting on the project, Rajkumar Hirani, said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

