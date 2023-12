Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is getting love from everyone. The film released on December 21 and is ruling. This is Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year after Pathaan and Jawan. The film is doing well and has collected Rs 49 crores in just two days. The film is expected that the film will witness 40% - 50% growth on Saturday as compared to Friday owing to strong word of mouth. Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The story is of love, friendship, and emotions attached to homecoming. This is the first time we are seeing Shah Rukh Khan with Taapsee on-screen. BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani reveals he used to put an eye mask and earplugs when Shah Rukh Khan was giving a shot; here's why

Taapsee recalls a fun incident when Rajkumar Hirani first called her

Now, Taapsee has opened up about the first call she got from Rajkumar Hirani. She spoke to NDTV and said that before Rajkumar Hirani called her, there were rumours doing the rounds that she is being considered for the film and just like the other rumour, she felt that this isn't possible. So, Taapsee was just happy that this is was the first rumour that was good. Also Read - Dunki: Ridhi Dogra shares the cutest review of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer; reveals people recognised her as ‘Jawan ki mummy’

She then added that she got a call from Rajkumar Hirani and he also said that the media has already been saying it so he thought he might as well call and tell. Taapsee was doing a South film that time when Rajkumar Hirani had called her. He told her that he will narrate her the story after she is back. Also Read - Dunki box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan starrer inches closer to Rs 50 crores; earns THIS much in just two days

Trending Now

Taapsee added, "Toh wo eklauta aisa ek rumour that jo achha tha aur sach hua." Recently, Rajkumar Hirani spoke to News 18 and revealed why it took him 20 years to do a film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch this video on Shah Rukh Khan below:

He said, "It took me two years to graduate from the film institute and by that time, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star. So, I had to wait for 20 years to collaborate with him on a film."