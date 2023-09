Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated film, and the superstar announced that the film will be releasing at Christmas this year. Shah Rukh Khan, who has proved to be the OG box office king with Jawan and Pathaan, is all set for Dunki, and now this revelation about the film made by his co-star and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is going to make you even more excited to watch the film. Dunki will have a special appearance of veteran actor Dharmendra, and as per actress Taapsee, the emotional sequence between Shah Rukh Khan and the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor will be one of the most emotional sequences Indian cinema will ever witness. Also Read - After Pathaan and Jawan raise the bar, Tiger 3 star Salman Khan says 100 crore doesn't mean anything anymore

Indeed, Dunki is special in every way, and now this revelation made by Taapsee will definitely make the audience wait even longer. Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with Rajkummar Hirani for the first time ever, and the superstar has all the confidence in him when it comes to his vision of portraying him on the big screen with Dunki. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki sold to THIS OTT platform for a whopping amount

Dunki mein Raju Hirani hai!!! Aur kya chahiye??!! https://t.co/Kiz0eb4FKh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

While the fans are thrilled for Dunki, they are also claiming that Pathaan and Jawan were just teasers and trailers at the box office, but Dunki will be the real winner. Like SRK says,'Picture Abhi baaki hai mere dost'. Talking about Dunki, reportedly Shah Rukh Khan's film is based on Donkey Flight, an illegal method of entering a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries. It's a common escape path followed by youngsters to settle in the US and Canada. Also Read - Munna Bhai 3: Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi film shelved due to a major fallout between makers?

SRK just confirmed that #Dunki is releasing on Christmas. @iamsrk: “Jab meri movie release hoti hai us roz to Eid hoti hi hai”#JawanCreatesHistory #JawanEvent pic.twitter.com/9byLamJn8N — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) September 15, 2023

Jawan is creating history at the box office each day, and so far the film has made 544 crore at the box office in India and has defeated big films like Gadar 2, Pathaan, and more.