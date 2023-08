Shah Rukh Khan fans have a triple treat in store this year. The actor returned to the big screen after a gap of nearly 5 years with Pathaan, which went on to become the highest grossing Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema and also collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. He will next be seen in Jawan, which will be released next month. The actor will be ending the year with yet another big release, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki which is slated for a release on Christmas 2023. Also Read - After Jawan, Dunki delayed too? Kamaal R Khan's tweet about Shah Rukh Khan starrer goes viral; fans react

Dunki Teaser to be out on this date?

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki have been keeping details about the film under the wraps. While the actor's fans are eager to know about the plot and story of the film, the makers are planning to release a teaser of the film soon. Reportedly, a teaser of the film will be out on Diwali 2023 to give fans a sneak peek into the world of Dunki.

"The teaser of the most awaited film of the year, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan might arrive in the Diwali season. Raju sir is planning to release the Dunki teaser on Diwali and is planning to start working on the same at the earliest," a report in Bollywood Hungama cited a source close to the development as saying.

Reportedly, the teaser will also be attached to Salman Khan’s mega actioner Tiger 3, which will be releasing worldwide on Diwali this year.

About Dunki

Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in important roles. Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal will also be playing a special role in the film.

In April this year, the makers of Dunki announced the release date of the film. The announcement video featured Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani and revealed that the film will be released on December 22, 2023. The plot of the film is reportedly centered around the concept of illegal immigration using the 'Donkey Flight' method.

What Taapsee Pannu said about Dunki

In one of her Ask Me Anything sessions on social media, Taapsee was asked to give an update about Dunki. The actor said that she is happy to be a part of the film and wrote, “I just know that I have to shoot for a few days, and for more details, I think you should ask Rajkumar Hirani, the director of the film. I think only he knows what exactly is happening and when the first look will come out and whatever. I am just like going there shooting and coming back and I am just happy that I am a part of that film.”