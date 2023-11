Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting to have a first glimpse of his third release this year, Dunki. And if the reports are to be believed, the Jawan star will be unveiling the first teaser of his film Dunki on his birthday, which is tomorrow, November 2, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to surprise his fans by releasing not one but two teasers of Dunki. As per reports, Dunki's both teasers have been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U certificate. As per Bollywood Hungama, it is claimed that Dunki teasers got the certificate on October 30. And one teaser is suggested to be 58 seconds long, and the second one is 1 minute and 58 seconds long. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to celebrate birthday and his box office success on November 2, check guest list and other details

The second teaser of Dunki will release with Tiger 3 during Diwali

One of the teasers will be launched on Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, and till now the makers haven't decided which one they will showcase first, most probably the shorter one. And one they are planning to release with Salman Khan's most-awaited film Tiger 3 during Diwali.

There are also chances that the makers might change their plan and only show one teaser and directly release the film in December. And the second one might never be shown to the viewers.

Shan Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of an army officer, and it's the first time he is teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani. The film also features Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2023, reportedly. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.

Shah Rukh Khan has had a remarkable 2023 with his massive blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan, and as per predictions, Dunki is going to be bigger and better than both of them, and indeed, the excitement around Dunki is never-ending. This only shows King Khan is here to rule, be it box office or hearts. He is the emperor of Bollywood.