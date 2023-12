This December it is all about Dunki Vs Salaar at the box office. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are keenly awaiting his collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The director wanted to work with SRK for a long time but things materialised only now. The trailer is coming out tomorrow and it is a little more than two and half minutes. Bollywood Life is here with some exclusive information on what you can expect from the trailer of the film. It is going to be one emotional affair, and fans should keep the tissue box handy. Also Read - Dunki vs Salaar: Shah Rukh Khan starrer or Prabhas new movie – fans pick the most-awaited film [Poll Results]

SRK in two looks

We will see Shah Rukh Khan in a young and aged look. It will start with a scene of an elderly Shah Rukh Khan. In the past, we have seen him in an aged look in Veer Zaara as well as in Jawan. While Vikram Rathore of Jawan was all swag, this time this is all about emotions.

Shah Rukh Khan and his train sequences

Shah Rukh Khan's opening scene is a train sequence. This is pure emotion for all fans of the superstar. From Chhaiya Chhaiyaa in Dil Se to the iconic scene of DDLJ and the poignant one of Swades, SRK and trains have a special relationship. This scene will set the tone for Rajkumar Hirani's movie, which is all about ambition, love and longing for one's homeland.

Dunki will leave a lump in the throat

One thing that Rajkumar Hirani never compromises on is emotions. Whether it is the father and son angle of Munnabhai MBBS or the bond of friends in 3 Idiots, he gets it right. It seems the trailer of Dunki will leave people with a lump in their throats and you will be left with a feeling of yearning and nostalgia. The song Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se is getting a lot of love from the audience. Sonu Nigam is ready with one more masterpiece.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani both are huge draws with the Indian audience. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has raised anticipation levels by saying that Dunki is going to be one of the masterpieces of recent times.