Shah Rukh Khan is ruling the box office. He has given two big hits this year with Pathaan and Jawan. Both the movies won hearts and are still the talk of the town. King Khan is proving why he is called the King of Bollywood. Now, the actor will be coming with another film in December. Yes, we are talking about Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Everyone is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to give his third big hit for this year. Ever since Dunki was announced, fans have been waiting for the movie. The Dunki Drop 1 released recently and it has raised the excitement level. Also Read - Merry Christmas postponed: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi film avoids Animal, Dunki, Salaar storm

Dunki is a story of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. In the film, we will see Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before avatar as Hardy. Now, after the Dunki Drop 1, fans are waiting for the trailer of the film. People want to know more about the movie and the main character Hardy.

Dunki trailer first review is out?

The trailer is not out yet but there is someone who has already shared the trailer review online. Yes, controversial film critic and Member of Overseas Censor Board, Umair Sandhu took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the review of the official Dunki trailer. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas' film beats Dunki, Tiger 3, Gadar 2 and more even before release, here's how

Umair Sandhu has watched the trailer it seems and wrote, "#Dunki Trailer is MINDBLOWING."

Take a look at Umair Sandhu's tweet here:

#Dunki Trailer is MINDBLOWING ? — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 17, 2023

As soon as he tweeted, Shah Rukh Khan fans showered their love on Dunki. One of the users wrote, "#Dunki TRAILER MIND-BLOWING HONE WALA HI HAI IS THE BEST TRAILER." Another user wrote, "We know #Dunki trailer is masterpiece cos that film directed by #RajkumarHirani We know you not saw the trailer yet.. #Dunki

#SRK #TaapseePannu #RajkumarHirani"

Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover. The film will be releasing around December end and it will clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar. Salaar is also one of the most awaited films.