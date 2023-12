Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki is all set to release in theatres on 21st December 2023. However, the biggest concern of the makers was the movie wasn't able to create the same storm on social media which SRK's previous films Pathaan and Jawan did. The creator of Dunki initially dropped three videos titled as Dunki Drop1, Dunki Drop 2 and Dunki top 3. Although it did receive positive response, the charm Pathaan amd Jawan spelled when their promotional videos were out was indeed missing. But it's safe to say that the tables have turn for better as after Dunki's trailer was released, the movie has seen a massive jump especially in the US market.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Dunki: Exhibitor Manoj Desai calls out trolls calling Shah Rukh Khan's film Donkey; says 'Jhak maar ke...' [Watch]

More than 2000 tickets of Dunki have been sold in US

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer has done wonders. Post the trailer release, within three days the ticket sales of Dunki in US market went sky high. Prior to the trailer's release, only 30 tickets were sold. However, after the trailer the numbers have drastically increased. As of now more than 2000 tickets in 286 locations have been sold. Currently the movie has registered 808 shows in the US market. If this continues there's no doubt that Dunki has the potential to create a storm at the US box office. Also Read - Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan to romance Taapsee Pannu in a brand new song

Watch this video:

SRK: The King of overseas market

Yes, he is not only the king of Bollywood but also heartthrob of the entire world. Most of Shah Rukh's film have worked very well on overseas box office. His films like Happy New Year, Jawan, Pathaan and Chennai Express have performed exceptionally well in the US market. Every time a Shah Rukh movie releases trade experts are confident enough that along with Hindi Box office it will certainly create storm overseas as well. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan proves he's a doting dad to Suhana Khan as he reacts to her debut with The Archies and the screening video

Trending Now

Will Dunki triumph Jawaan and Pathaan?

Well, that's what success is. You are not in competition with anyone but your own work. Shah Rukh's last two films Jawan and Pathaan broke record on box office in almost every category. Hence its natural that people have the same expectation from Dunki. While some say as Dunki is not a massy film like Pathaan and Jawan it may not work that well on the box office, others think that because the movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani who has never went wrong with his cinema, Dunki will register history through its story.