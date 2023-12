Dunki trailer is here. We are introduced to a young Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) who comes to a small village in Punjab. His life with his four friends, and his lady love Mannu (Taapsee Pannu) shows us the how crazy they are to move to a foreign land. The movie deals with the dangers of illegal immigration. It is a theme that will find universal resonance given the crisis the world is dealing with. Later, we meet an older Hardayal Singh Dhillon (Shah Rukh Khan) who has something to say to the younger folks of Punjab. The trailer has packed in the right amount of comedy, action and thrill. Shah Rukh Khan looks damn handsome with that beard in some of the scenes. Also Read - Dunki trailer Exclusive: Top 5 things you will see in Shah Rukh Khan film; time and date revealed

Dunki: Pure nostalgia for Shah Rukh Khan fans

The opening shot is that of Shah Rukh Khan in a train. It is pure emotion for all fans of King Khan. We get to meet the adorable and whimsical quartet of Manu, Sukhi, Buggu and Balli, who all want to go to London. They are motivated by a desire to give a better life to their loved ones.

Dunki, is written by Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi. The film's songs are already doing quite well. It is coming on December 21, 2023 clashing with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office.