Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for his third blockbuster hit of the year 2023. We are talking about Dunki helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as a character named Hardy. Taapsee Pannu plays the role of Manu. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role. There has been a crazy hype around Dunki as Shah Rukh Khan fans want the year 2023 to be declared as his year. Jawan and Pathaan have already become the biggest hits of 2023 and now Dunki is what they are looking forward to. Much to the delight of the fans, the trailer of Dunki is out now. It has been named as Dunki drop 4. Also Read - Dunki trailer Exclusive: Top 5 things you will see in Shah Rukh Khan film; time and date revealed

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here for all the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Dunki vs Salaar: Shah Rukh Khan starrer or Prabhas new movie – fans pick the most-awaited film [Poll Results]

Dunki trailer starts with Shah Rukh Khan aka Hardy reaching a station called Lalut. The story is based in 1995 and it gives us the feels of India's golden era. Shah Rukh Khan essays the role of a Punjabi in the film and from his tone to dialogue delivery, everything is on point. The story is of Balli, a barber, Buggu, a pajama seller, Vicky Kaushal aka Sukhi, an English speaker, and Manu played by Taapsee Pannu. All of them want to go to London. Boman Irani plays the role of an English teacher. The story further is about how these five characters take up illegal route to move to London. While this is all we knew, fans are in for a surprise as we see Shah Rukh Khan performing some action and stunts too in the film. In the end, we also see Shah Rukh Khan in his older avatar that is much similar to what we saw in Jawan. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to working with Taapsee Pannu in the film; reveals he learnt a lot from the actress

Trending Now

Watch Dunki trailer below:

Dunki trailer has its emotions in the right place. Fans will be able to instantly connect with Hardy and his fight to move to London. Even the background score of the film is sweet. Trust Rajkumar Hirani to make some of the best, heart touching films that hold a strong message.

Watch Dunki trailer live video here.



like 1

Dunki release date and more

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki is going to hit the theatres on December 21. It will be clashing with Prabhas' magnum-opus Salaar. It remains to be seen as to which film does massive box office numbers and wins this battle.