Taapsee Pannu has carved a niche for herself, starring in out-of-the-box films like Pink, Badla, Thappad, and Haseen Dilruba. Her social media activities might have taken a backseat for now, but she is actively signing up for projects. In fact, for the first time, she has collaborated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the much-anticipated Dunki. On July 17, Taapsee hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, divulging details about her personal life, upcoming films, travel, and marriage plans. And of course, she was asked to reveal an update about Dunki, which Taapsee answered, but without revealing much.

Taapsee Pannu on Dunki

In the Ask Me Anything session, one of the eager fans wanted to have a “Dunki update.” In response, Taapsee revealed that Dunki’s director Rajkumar Hirani was better suited to answer the question. As for her, the Naam Shabana actress said that she was more focused on shooting, just being happy to be a part of such a big project.

Dunki update

"I just know that I have to shoot for a few days, and for more details, I think you should ask Rajkumar Hirani, the director of the film. I think only he knows what exactly is happening and when the first look will come out and whatever. I am just like going there shooting and coming back and I am just happy that I am a part of that film," shared Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee Pannu Tamil movie

Taapsee Pannu was also quizzed about her upcoming Tamil movie. As per an ETimes report, she is a part of a science-fiction film, titled Alien. Sharing details about her Tamil venture, Taapsee revealed that the film would appeal to those who loved her 2019 psychological thriller Game Over. “My next Tamil film is called Alien, and I’m currently shooting it. There isn’t much I can say about it, but it is a high-concept film. Those who enjoyed Game Over will definitely appreciate it,” she said. The actress assured fans that she was, however, not playing the role of an alien, contrary to the title.

About Dunki

Coming back to Dunki, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial revolves around the concept of illegal migration of Indians to foreign locations through the infamous “Donkey Flight.” Dunki will hit the silver screens on December 22.