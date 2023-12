The Dunki V/S Salaar Box office debate is not going to end anytime soon. Be it the trade experts, film critics or ardent fans everyone is busy speculating which film will have the biggest opening and collection on Box office. On one hand Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Salaar features south sensation Prabhas and is directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. No one can tell what will exactly happen until the release of both the films, however trade experts feel that its Dunki who will triumph Salaar at box office.

Shah Rukh' Dunki to have more shows than Prabhas Salaar

For Trade analyst Girish Wankhede the clear winner is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Girish stated Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar's collaboration has captivated audience. Girish emphasizes that makers of Salaar had the option of releasing their film during Pongal and could have easily avoided clash with the Shah Rukh starrer.

The trade expert further mentioned call it over confidence or mere foolishness, the fact that Prabhas last films haven't worked will anyways affect the film. On top of that the makers want to compete with an actor like Shah Rukh Khan whose last film Jawan and Pathaan were blockbusters.

Dunki to rely on SRK's charm while Salaar to cash in on newfound love for south films

Wankhede also stated that the fate of Dunki is heavily going to rely on Shah Rukh Khan's name. Of course, it's a Rajkumar Hirani film and people are going to eventually come to theatres for him too but that will happen only once people witness the film in theatres but till then Shah Rukh is the only captain of the ship when it comes to Dunki. Apart from SRK the movie also stars Vicky Kuahsal in a cameo role.

Talking about Prabhas Salaar it is certainly going to cash in on audience newfound love for south cinema. Also, the fact that Salaar is directed by the same person who made KGF has worked in the favor of Prabhas starrer.