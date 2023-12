Prabhas' Salaar has been getting strongly bashed online as it its alleged that the makers are showing fake box office numbers. The people on the internet claims that no one is watching the film and the theatre is fully vacant. It is claimed that the makers are creating unnecessary hype around Salaar with box office figures. And how self proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan made a big expose where it shows Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is a clear winner compared to Prabhas' Salaar. The figures that KRK shared are jaw dropping as there is a massive difference between the two films. For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Salaar 2: Sriya Reddy aka Radha Rama teases Prabhas, Prashanth Neel fans; says they can expect bigger things

KRK too claims Salaar is forging the box office numbers and how Dunki has made a better business.

All India nett business of #Dunki

Thursday- ₹29.20Cr!

Friday- ₹22.80Cr!

Saturday- ₹26Cr!

Sunday - ₹30Cr!

Monday- ₹23.50Cr

Tuesday- ₹10Cr!

Wednesday- ₹8.50Cr

Total- ₹150Cr! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 27, 2023

Film #Salaar Hindi nett business!

Friday - 15Cr

Saturday - 15.50Cr!

Sunday - 19Cr!

Monday - 14Cr!

Tuesday- 9Cr!

Wednesday- 7.50Cr!

Total - ₹80.00Cr! FLOP! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 27, 2023

As per figures shared by KRK, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has made 150cr in India till now while Prabhas' Salaar has only earned 80 crore in the Hindi belt.

Well, there have been a lot of talk about fake box office numbers in the industry. There was a time when Kajol jokingly said she would want to know if Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan actually did the business that it is claimed. And in his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol to spoke about fake numbers at the box office and hence he used the term asli box superhit for his latest release.

Dunki and Salaar clashed at his office and both films have been grabbing a lot of attention due to their content. Where Shah Rukh Khan's film is called the most heartwarming and best film by Rajkumar Hirani, Prabhas' Salaar is hailed as a mass entertainment and the pan India star fans are thanking Prashanth Neel for making this film with him. Prabhas' Salaar is claimed to have earned around Rs 500 crore across the globe, while Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has made around 250 crore at the box office.

