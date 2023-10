December 2023 is going to be a month packed with big film releases. After the mammoth success of his films Jawan and Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be ending the year with a bang with the Rajkumari Hirani directorial, Dunki. Recently, several reports claimed that Prabhas-starrer Salaar, which was postponed from its initial release date in September, will be clashing at the box office with Dunki. With Dunki and Salaar releasing on the same day, the makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas have decided to shift the release date of their film. Notably, this is the third time that Merry Christmas release date has been shifted. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan told a cab driver that he and Kajol are eloping to get married

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif’s film Merry Christmas release date preponed

Marking the first time on screen collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, Merry Christmas was initially slated for a worldwide release on December 23. But with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki arriving on the same date, the makers of Merry Christmas decided to prepone the film by a week. The film was scheduled to be released on December 15 and clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s action film, Yodha. Also Read - Box office collection update: Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, The Vaccine War and more

On Tuesday, the makers of Merry Christmas announced that the film’s release date has been shifted yet again. The film will now be arriving in theatres a week earlier, on December 8, 2023. The news was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh via a tweet on X. Take a look: Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan takes initiative for peaceful 'screen sharing' for the two biggies?

KATRINA KAIF - VIJAY SETHUPATHI: ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’ TO ARRIVE ONE WEEK EARLY... 8 Dec 2023 is the new release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time.#MerryChristmas - directed by #SriramRaghavan - is shot in two languages… pic.twitter.com/GPyGmCIQMI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2023

Interestingly, the film will face a tough box office clash against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Both the films will arrive a week before Merry Christmas, on December 1, 2023. Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha too has been preponed by a week and will now be released with Merry Christmas on December 8.

About Merry Christmas

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, with different supporting actors.

The Hindi version of Merry Christmas will feature Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Reportedly, Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will also be seen in special cameo appearances in Merry Christmas.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in the blockbuster film Jawan. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, the film has collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The film will be released worldwide on Diwali 2023.