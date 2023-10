This December is going to be pretty heavy for all Bollywood buffs. Quite a few major releases are going to take place. Starting with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal that will release on December 1, the month will see two major films clashing at the box office during Christmas. Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki is going to clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar. Both the films are releasing in a gap of a day and all the eyes are on the box office numbers. But which film fans are more excited for? Scroll on to know. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Vs Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3: Here's the film fans are most excited for

Entertainment News: Will Dunki beat Salaar at the box office?

Ahead of the big clash, we conducted a poll asking fans which film between Dunki and Salaar that they are most excited for. The results are surprising. Majority of fans voted for Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki. 58.5 percent of votes were received by Dunki. On the other hand, Salaar received 27.8 percent votes. There were two more options in the poll. Fans could either vote for both or none. 8.7 percent votes went for none while 5.1 percent of voters suggested that they are excited for both the films. It is quite clear that fans are more excited for Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki. Does this also mean that the film register better box office collection than Prabhas' Salaar? Dunki is releasing on 21st December while Salaar releases on 22nd.

Pathaan and Jawan's success

Shah Rukh Khan has had a pretty good year so far and it looks like he is going to pull off a hattrick with Dunki. Boman Irani recently shared a review of the film and stated that the film has turned out really well. Shah Rukh Khan tasted massive success with Pathaan and Jawan. Both the films crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. It is expected that Dunki is also going to be a massive success at the box office.

Prabhas' recent flops

On the other hand, Prabhas tasted a bit of failure with his last release Adipurush. The film did not do wonders at the box office and the makers received major backlash from fans for their version of Ramayan. His previous films like Radhe Shyam and Saaho also did not perform really well. But there is great buzz around Salaar. Fans are looking forward to Prabhas' action avatar and are hoping that he will be back on track. Let's wait and watch.