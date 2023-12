Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki has grabbed everyone's attention. The film is currently one of the most talked about movies. Everyone is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to deliver his third hit of the year. SRK has already left everyone surprised with his films, Pathaan and Jawan doing extremely amazing at the box office. People are expecting Dunki to be big hits like Pathaan and Jawan. However, the road to success is not going to be so easy for Dunki as it will clash at the box office with Prabhas starrer Salaar. Salaar is one of the most awaited South movies and we all know about the huge fan following of the actor. BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan beams with joy seeing Abram Khan perform on stage; fans say he’s got his father’s acting skills

Salaar is releasing on December 22 along with Dunki. It is not going to be easy for both the films. Prabhas has not been taking party in any of the promotions, marketing of his film but he wants to make sure that Salaar brings back his bright future at the box office.

Hence, to ensure this Prabhas has decided to have a face-to-face meeting with Shah Rukh Khan about the screen allocation between Salaar and Dunki. As per Zoom TV, a source in Hyderabad revealed that Prabhas wants a ratio of 50:50 screens even in the Hindi cinema because Shah Rukh Khan dominates there.

However, his team's logic is naive as Salaar is a massy film and Dunki is the classy one. Dunki is not being pitched as a niche film and SRK and Rajkumar Hirani are pitching Dunki as a block buster looking at the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

A close friend of SRK said that budget wise Dunki cost almost one fourth of Pathaan and Jawan. It costs one third of Salaar but one can never know how big can a Shah Rukh Khan movie be because people love him a lot.

Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover. While Salaar has Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju.