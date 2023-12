By the end of the year, we will see a major box office storm with Dunki and Salaar. Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas will be clashing at the box office with their upcoming movies. Of late, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has been taking over the mass mania. And since December is also the month of Dunki and Salaar's release, BollywoodLife conducted a poll result asking fans which movie has them growing impatient. Also Read - Salaar vs Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas fans get into nasty fight online after popular South Indian actress picks Prashanth Neel film

Dunki vs Salaar: Fans pick the most-awaited film [Poll Results]

Both Dunki and Salaar have grabbed immense buzz and hype in entertainment news. The Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas starrer movies are the most awaited ones in the pipeline right now. BollywoodLife asked fans which film had impressed them and left them waiting. There were four options The upcoming new movie names, none of the above and both. Today, we are declaring the results of the same. Also Read - Salaar star Prabhas following Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps after blindly trusting Om Raut with Adipurush?

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki got the majority of the votes. About 62.6 percent of the people voted for the Rajkumar Hirani social comedy-drama movie. Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer upcoming new movie got 24.5 percent of the total votes. And fair few people have also voted in the 'None' and 'Both' categories. None got 10.3 percent of the total votes while about 2.6 percent of people voted for both movies. BollywoodLife is also on WhatsApp and for all the latest updates on Salaar and Dunki, subscribe to our channel. Below is the snapshot of the poll results that we conducted:

What is Dunki?

Apart from SRK and Taapsee, Dunki also stars Anil Grover, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani and more celebs. Director Raju Hirani is returning to directors's chair after 2018's Sanju. The buzz is palpable. Several movie posters of Dunki have been released alongside three assets which include Dunki teaser and two songs, Nikhe The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se and Lutt Putt Gaya. Dunki trailer will be out soon.

What is Salaar?

Salaar is from Prashanth Neel's KGF-verse. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. On 1st December, the makers unveiled the trailer. Fans went gaga over Prabhas but they also trashed the hangover of KGF. It talks about friendship, power and betrayal. Salaar will be divided into two parts just like KGF.