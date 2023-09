Shah Rukh Khan is all set for Dunki, and his fans are eagerly waiting for him to witness in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial for the first time ever. The superstar who confirmed Dunki's release in December revealed that Rajkumar Hirani's directorial will be nothing like Jawan or Pathaan and even mentioned that he is worried that his action scenes might also get deleted from the film as Rajkumar Hirani is not only the director of the film but has even turned an editor for this film. Also Read - Nithya Menen, Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and more celebs who called out shocking fake news about them

The superstar, who did a quick interaction on his Twitter #AskSrk, was asked if the fans could expect some action like Jawan in Dunki, to which the superstar replied and said," Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world, mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai. Pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein... woh editor bhi hain na!". Also Read - Salaar star Prabhas following Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps after blindly trusting Om Raut with Adipurush?

#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na!!! https://t.co/aoAjPVpQHU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan was also asked about the fixed release date of Dunki, as there is a lot of buzz about the film being released a day prior in the international market, but the actor smartly replied to the question and said," #Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon, Maathe pe gudwa loon!". Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan confesses being a brat and Gauri Khan tolerating his biggest mistakes, Salman Khan disagrees

As per reports, Dunki is slated to release on December 22, 2023, and the fans cannot wait for the makers to release the teaser that is slated to release during Diwali, reportedly. Dunki features Taapsee Pannu as the female lead, and it will be interesting to see if she is paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan or not.

#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon!!!! https://t.co/2M5u6iFR8d — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

#Dunki bohot hi unusual subject hai

Jitna #RajkumarHirani ki film entertaining hai, ye utni ya ussey zyada entertaining hai

U will enjoy

It will make you think about something, make you understand about life & concept

I can't wait for it - @bomanirani @iamsrk#Dunki22ndDecember pic.twitter.com/djgvPLpd9H — SHAH RUKH KHAN FANS ASSOCIATION (@Srk_bangalore) September 27, 2023

Boman Hirani who is also a part of the film claimed how Dunki is an unusual film.