Several films released in the South have been adapted by the Hindi film industry. While some have lived up to the success mark set by the original film, while others fell flat. From ’s Wanted to ’s recent release Bholaa, a bunch of South language films were adapted by Bollywood filmmakers and they proved to be hits at the box office. One such project was and ’s 1982 release Shakti. Directed by , Shakti remains the legendary duo's first and last project together. Shakti was the remake of South film Thangappathakkam which enjoyed a theatrical run of over 170 days. Also Read - When Nargis Dutt made a shocking statement against Rekha; said, 'She used to give such signal to men...'

Shakti - 1982

The film ended up being one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. It bagged four Filmfare awards. Apart from Dilip and Amitabh Bachchan, the ensemble cast included , , and . Shakti, written by the Salim–Javed duo, was a Hindi remake of the South's superhit film Thangapatkam It followed a similar storyline like the Tamil film. While Dilip Kumar played the role of the disciplined superintendent of police, Amitabh Bachchan played his son. Also Read - Sulochana Latkar Death: Amitabh Bachchan, PM Modi and more celebs mourn demise; last rites to be held in Mumbai

Rakhi essayed the role of Amitabh Bachchan's mother in the film Shakti, even though she was younger than the actor in real life. Rakhi once revealed in an interview that she played the character so that she could work with veteran star Dilip Kumar. Also Read - Sulochana Latkar death: Bollywood's onscreen maa loved playing mother to these three actors the most

Thangappathakkam

Thangappathakkam directed by P Madhavan was released on June 1, 1974. The film starred South legend , Srikanth, KR Vijaya, and Pramila in the lead roles. The film was absolutely loved by the audience and it enjoyed a theatrical run of 175 days. It was also recognised as a silver jubilee film. Not only in Hindi, Thangappathakkam was also adapted in Telugu and Kannada languages as well.