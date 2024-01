Shah Rukh Khan, who was the box office king in 2023, often talks about his earlier struggles when his movies didn't do well. He recently revealed that many trade experts had written him off as an actor during those tough times. Among his recent films which didn't perform well at the box office, Anand L Rai's Zero was a big disappointment. Despite having a star-studded cast and Shah Rukh playing a dwarf for the first time, the film failed to make money at the box office. However, Shah Rukh and Anand still share a great relationship. So it was surprising when Anand recently spoke about their fight on the sets of Zero. Also Read - 10 Best roles of Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi that showcase his acting range

Anand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan indulged in a fight on the sets of Zero

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Anand L Rai opened up about his not so known fight with actor Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Zero. Anand recalled that he was upset with the Dunki star as he used to spend a lot of money for the film. Anand stated that because Shah Rukh, who was also producer of the same film, was playing a dwarf, the film required heavy VFX and the scenes were also re shoot for four to five times. This increased the budget of the film. Anand stated that Shah Rukh never had second thoughts about spending money on the film. However at one point Anand recalled he couldn't control himself and asked Shah Rukh to not spend so much money. Anand said he and SRK use to often fight how the latter was spending a lot on the film.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Zero also featured actress Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Even Salman Khan starred in one of the songs of the film with Shah Rukh Khan. As Zero was Shah Rukh and Anand's first collaboration, people especially movie goers were excited for the film. However when it released the movie was unable to perform at the box office as it failed to connect with the audience