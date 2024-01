Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the most loved celebrity couple in Bollywood. Their love story is also very filmy wherein Shah Rukh chased Gauri and then came to Mumbai to fulfil his dream of being an actor. The Dunki star and Gauri Khan have been married for 32 years and are still going strong. However, initially, Shah Rukh and Gauri faced a lot of hurdles in their love story. Gauri belongs to an orthodox Hindu family while Shah Rukh Khan is a Muslim. Gauri's brother and family was against their relationship. In fact, Gauri's brother Vikrant Chibber had murder on his mind. Shocking right? Scroll down to read more.

Catch up on the latest entertainment news updates by following BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Dunki Box Office Collection Day 13 Update : SRK's breaks his own record; Rajkumar Hirani film surpasses lifetime collections of THESE movies

Gauri Khan's brother hated Shah Rukh Khan

In an interesting throwback today, let's have a look at the time when Gauri Khan revealed how much her brother Vikrant Chibber hated Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Filmfare in 1994, Gauri Khan shared that usually, her brother Vikrant is a very good and laid-back kind of guy. But whenever she saw Shah Rukh, he only saw red. Gauri claimed that Vikrant was very possessive about her and had 'murder on his mind every time he caught Shah Rukh looking' at her. Vikrant is one and a half years older than Gauri. He would threaten to beat the Dunki star. However, the Badshah of Bollywood would always remain cool because he was Gauri's brother. Gauri shares that Vikrant would threaten to beat SRK black and blue and scream and the Jawan star would be like 'Yeah, yeah whatever you say.' Also Read - Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani's take on Box Office clash with Prabhas' Salaar makes perfect sense

Watch this video of Shah Rukh Khan here:

Gaur i Khan shares she was not allowed to like Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri Khan recalled the orthodox thinking that her family carried back then. Sharing an incident, Gauri revealed that her brother was allowed to date a girl in 12th grade but she was not allowed to 'like' any guy in 9th grade. Gauri recalls meeting Shah Rukh in the ninth grade and her brother met his girlfriend the same year. She said that it was okay for her brother to date but she couldn't even dare to like Shah Rukh. Gauri reveals that it took four years for Vikrant to accept the Bollywood star. Also Read - Stardom: Aryan Khan’s web series based on Shah Rukh Khan's real life? [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991. Gauri was 22 and Shah Rukh was 26 at that time. What are your thoughts about this throwback? Let us know by tweeting to us @bollywood_life.