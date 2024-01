Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next with Kriti Sanon called Teri Baaton Mein Ais Uljha Jiya. The actor has been in the news for his statements and his upcoming projects. He made his OTT debut with Farzi last year. The Raj and DK created web series was one of the most watched web series of the year. Fans are eagerly looking forward to his next. But today, we bring a throwback of Shahid. The actor once revealed that he regrets refusing an Aamir Khan movie.

When Shahid Kapoor confessed to regretting rejecting THIS Aamir Khan starrer

Shahid Kapoor has had an amazing journey an evolution. From starring in chocolate boy roles to doing character oriented, plot and subjective movies, Shahid has come a long way. He has mesmerized fans by giving some of the most iconic characters. However, there are always movies which one could not be a part of and Shahid has one regret to date. Here's looking at the time when Shahid expressed regret to not taking up and Aamir Khan movie. Also Read - Top 10 most controversial on-screen kisses in Bollywood starring Aamir Khan-Karisma, Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan and more

In 2019, Shahid Kapoor appeared on the Neha Dhupia's chat show called BFFs With Vogue. He expressed his regret about not taking up Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti. Shahid revealed that he was approached for the role eventually played by Siddharth. He recalled crying when he heard the script. He loved it but unfortunately, things did not work out and he couldn't be a part of the movie. What are your thoughts on this revelation by the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know. Also Read - New Year 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan and family in Switzerland, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput in Bhutan and more – Inside stars' celebrations

Rang De Basanti is one of the cult movies ever. The film has gained a legendary status amongst fans. Apart from Aamir and Siddharth, the movie also starred Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Patten. Rang De Basanti had R Madhavan making a cameo appearance as well. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed the movie. The music is still a favourite amongst melophiles.

Talking about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the movie's tagline is an impossible love story. It also stars Dharmendra in key roles. Recently the makers dropped the first song called Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan.