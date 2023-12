Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples of the Entertaiment and cricket world. Their wedding till today is said to be the happiest and most dreamy wedding. While social media loves Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's PDA, the duo makes sure to keep their personal life as private as they can. Till today they haven't officially posted daughter Vamika's picture on their respective social handle. In fact, rumours are rife that Anushka is pregnant with her second child however the couple has not addressed the above speculation. Amidst all this, cricketer Virat Kohli recently revealed an adorable piece of information related to his fatherhood. He reveled that prior to daughter Vamika's birth, he made this promise to lady love Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli's promise to Anushka Sharma before daughter Vamika's birth is heartwarming

Virat Kohli in a recent interview stated that how he always wanted to be one of those dads who are involved with his children in every stage of their life. Hence when the couple was planning parenthood, Virat said he clearly told Anushka Sharma that he will be with her throughout the pregnancy. Be it the doctor's visit, the mid night cravings or when the baby arrives, Virat wanted to be a part of each small and big moments. Also Read - Virat Kohli rushes home from South Africa due to family emergency; netizens say, 'Junior Kohli aa rahe hain'

The renowned cricketer stated that he feels it's important for a father to be with their kid especially when the child is too young. He also mentioned that he doesn't want his success or failure to affect his personal life and hence both he and Anushka tries to keep daughter Vamika away from media's gaze. Also Read - Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy rumours spark with her latest post; netizens ask her to make it official [Watch]

Kohli stated that he however wants Vamika to be inspired by his achievements and be aware of the fact that his dad is a hardworking person who has achieved various milestones in his respective career.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second baby?

The above question has been floating around social media from past few months. In some pictures Anushka does look pregnant but in other appearances it becomes very difficult to say if Anushka is pregnant or not. Neither Anushka nor Virat has commented on the speculations. Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress which is a biographical sport drama based on the real life of cricketer Jhulan Nishit Goswami. Sharma plays the titular role of Jhulan.