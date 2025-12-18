Dynamite Kiss: When and where to watch episode 12 of Ahn Eun-jin and Jang Ki-yong's K-drama?

Dynamite Kiss episode 12 drops soon. Here's the India release time, date and more.

Debuted last month, Dynamite Kiss has become one of the most talked-about K-dramas among Indian audiences. The reason behind the increasing popularity of the drama can be its compelling plot, impressive performances, and the strong chemistry between the main actors. The series perfectly blends office romantic comedy tropes with character-focused drama and has sparked conversation in the K-drama community.]

What to expect from Dynamite Kiss?

Dynamite Kiss revolves around an incomplete romance in history. Go Da-rim's life takes an unexpected twist when a small lie to land a job pulls her back into a chapter she believed was finished. Her new manager is revealed to be Gong Ji-hyeok, the person she once loved and abandoned without any reason. Their unexpected encounter at work creates an environment for emotional clashes, unexpressed regrets, and subtle tension.

Cast of Dynamite Kiss

Powerful performances are crucial to the increasing popularity of the show. Ahn Eun-jin infuses warmth and vitality into Da-rim, creating a character that's relatable. Jang Ki-yong, in contrast, depicts Ji-hyeok with subtlety and complexity, gradually uncovering the pain and uncertainty he has borne for years. Their chemistry on screen appears effortless, infusing emotional depth into each moment they share.

The supporting characters enhance the story even more. Actors like Woo Da-vi, Kim Mu-jun, Cha Mi-kyung, Nam Gi-ae, Seo Sang-won, Choi Kwang-il, Jung Hwan, Chae Ja-woon, Shin Joo-hyeop, and Park Jin-woo add depth to the story with their humor, scenes, and significant subplots. Together, they enhance the drama, making Dynamite Kiss an appealing experience for a diverse audience.

When and where to view episode 12 of Dynamite Kiss?

Dynamite Kiss fans have a lot to look forward to as Episode 12 is set to premiere today (December 18). As the drama enters a deeper emotional and intense stage, audiences are excited to witness how the main couple navigates fresh sentiments, increasing conflicts, and unforeseen plot twists.

In South Korea, the show maintains its regular broadcast on SBS TV, featuring new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:00 PM KST. To keep international fans in the loop, the newest episode will also be available for streaming on Netflix around the same time. For Indian fans the episode 12 will be out at 5:30 PM IST on Netflix.

