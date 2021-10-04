The first half of 2021 passed away too quickly. For an initial couple of months, the entertainment industry faced another setback when the second wave of the pandemic hit the country. So, here's catching up on the last couple of months with our section of BL Best of 6. In this segment, we conduct polls asking y'all to vote for your favourites in various categories. Today, we will have a dekko at the Best Actor - Hindi (Theatre + OTT). Yes, theatres too, as one of the films released in theatres, though not in Maharashtra. We are so glad, theatres are re-opening soon. Let's see the nominations of the Best actor: Hindi here: Also Read - Gandhi Jayanti and Bollywood: War, Bang Bang, Judwaa 2 and more BIG box office releases over the years

: Bell Bottom

This seems like home turf for Akshay Kumar. He is the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood and not just for the heck of it. Talking about Bell Bottom, Akshay slipped into the role of RAW Agent Bell Bottom aka Anshul Malhotra with immense ease. The setting of the film is different, yet Akki pulled it off effortlessly. The whole team of Bell Bottom was widely appreciated.

Sidharth Malhotra: Shershaah

Shershaah is termed as Sidharth Malhotra's career-best. The actor stepped into the role of martyred Captain Vikram Batra. He lived the role, claimed the audience when it was released on the OTT platform. From intense action scenes to romancing his lady love, Sidharth owned the screen every single time.

Manoj Bajpayee: Silence...Can You Hear It

Manoj Bajpayee is an institution of acting himself. And after enthralling everyone with The Family Man season 1, Manoj Bajpayee's ACP Avinash Varma was equally intriguing. Though critics panned the movie, Manoj Bajpayee's acting chops were lauded.

Saif Ali Khan: Bhoot Police

Saif seems quite comfortable in the horror-comedy genre. Talking about Bhoot Police, Saif Ali Khan played the role of Vibhooti. The film narrated the story of two brothers who perform fake exorcisms. They are sons of an infamous exorcist. What happens when the brother come across a real haunting mystery forms the crux of the story. Saif Ali Khan's performance as Vibhooti held the fort for the film as per reviews.

Vikrant Massey - Haseen Dillruba

Haseen Dillruba received a mixed reaction from the critics. However, they lauded the acting chops of the leads. Vikrant Massey played the role of Rishabh Saxena in the romantic mystery crime thriller. From being head over heels in love with his wife to cunningly devising a plan to murder his cousin, he aced it.

: Collar Bomb

Jimmy Shergill played SHO Manoj Hesi in Collar Bomb, a top cop whose son gets abducted by a suicide bomber. He is forced to commit series of crimes before the bomber blows up the school in which he wants to get his son admitted.

