ED sources reveal that conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar would send Jacqueline Fernandez expensive flowers and chocolates — details inside

More shocking details are coming to the fore with regards to the case involving conman, Sukesh Chandrasekhar. India Today has revealed that sources told them that he would call Jacqueline Fernandez through caller ID spoofing from Tihar Jail. On Monday, the ED summoned Jacqueline Fernandez and asked her to record her statement in the money-laundering case. ED sources reportedly said that Sukesh hid his real identity and would talk to her projecting himself like a big personality. Sources also told India Today, "When Jacqueline started believing Sukesh, the conman also started sending her expensive flowers and chocolates as a gift." Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom set to BEAT Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi at the box office to become 2021's highest grosser

It seems they found out about the fraud with Jacqueline Fernandez from the call records of Sukesh Chandrashekhar. They have not divulged all the details of the calls between the two. It seems one more female celebrity was targeted by Sukesh via call spoofing from Tihar Jail. Last week, they raided a bungalow in Chennai owned by him. He was formerly lodged in Rohini Jail as an undertrial. It seems he extorted Rs 200 crore from a businessman over a period of one year. It seems he has 20 more cases lodged against him. He is now under remand by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). It seems more evidence is being found against him. It seems they were shocked by his extravagant lifestyle at the Chennai bungalow. Also Read - Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan in Raees and more Bollywood celebrities who REFUSED stunt doubles for high-octane action sequences – view pics

An actress Leena Maria Paul working in the Malayalam film industry is also under the radar of the ED. An official told India Today, "He started out by procuring a mobile phone and used advanced technology to make spoof calls to his victims. The unaware victims believed they were answering calls from government officials, but they were in fact speaking to the hustler who was in jail." It seems some jail officials were also recruited by the conman. Also Read - 6 evergreen movies starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn that fans can never tire of watching

Jacqueline Fernandez is awaiting her film Bhoot Police. She also has Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar.