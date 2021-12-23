and have been in the news for the past few days because of their connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline’s pictures with him had gone viral on social media and she was also summoned by ED (Enforcement Directorate) for questioning in connection with the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. Sukesh in his statement to ED had said that he had given expensive gifts to Jacqueline and Nora. Now, reportedly ED will be seizing the gifts given to both the actresses by Sukesh. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Pearl V Puri's rape case to Karan Mehra's domestic violence case – 8 Biggest controversies that rocked the TV industry

According to a report in India Today, ED officials will soon start the process of seizing the gifts in possession of the actors in order to recover the proceeds of crime. It is said that Jacqueline was given gifts worth more than Rs 10 crore between December 2020 and August 2021. Nora received a BMW car as a gift from Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife Leena Maria Paul.

The portal has reported that Nora has agreed to return the car and other gifts in exchange for doing a show in Chennai. Sukesh had also paid Rs. 15 lakh to a screenwriter on behalf of Jacqueline and even she has expressed her willingness to return the money.

Reportedly, in her statement to ED, Jacqueline stated that Sukesh gave her two Hermes bracelets, three Birkin bags, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings, two Gucci outfits, and a multi-coloured bracelet. Meanwhile, Sukesh in his statement had said that he has gifted her 15 pairs of earrings, five Birkin bags, and other luxury goods from Chanel and Gucci, Cartier bangles and rings, a bracelet by Tiffany & Co, and Rolex watches. Not just these expensive luxury gifts, Sukesh had also gifted Jacqueline a horse and four Persian cats.

Jacqueline and Nora have not yet given any statement to the media about the allegations on them.