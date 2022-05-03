Kareena Kapoor Khan has one of the most amazing celeb Instagram accounts. A lot of times, her posts bring out her fun and humourous side. She did that even today as she wished fans on the occasion of Eid. She posted a picture in which we can see Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya and others. The kids are not looking into the camera. It seems Taimur is crying. Kareena’s caption read, “Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture …but never has!!!???.” Have a look at the post below: Also Read - Met Gala 2022: 'Natasha Poonawalla' aces the show in a Sabyasachi saree – here are the other best dressed stars of the event

Dia Mirza reacted with 3 heart emojis. A user wrote, "Haha still one of the loveliest family portraits of the day????." Many others reacted with fire and heart emojis.

Recently, during Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Kareena had shared a similar family pic. She wrote, This is what trying to get a family picture looks like…Saifu please smile for the picture…

Tim take your finger out of your nose ya…Jeh baba look here… Me: Arrey koi photo lo yar… Click… ♥️ And this is what I got best guys ♥️ #TheMen of my life #MyWorld ♥️ Bhai Ki Shaadi ♥️."

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The film is an adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, and it will see Naga Chaitanya making his Bollywood debut. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also have cameos in the film, but there’s no official announcement about it.