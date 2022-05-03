Fans of got their Eidi. After two years, the superstar came out on the balcony of his home to wish fans Eid Mubarak. Dressed casually in black tee and jeans, he waved to one and all. People had been gathering outside since afternoon. Some people also trolled his fans saying that they were dumb to wait in the heat but Shah Rukh Khan knows how much his fans love him. Even who lives closeby has come out in the balcony to wish his fans on this joyous occasion. Shah Rukh Khan was all smiles as he waved, blew kisses and shared happiness with the crowd. Also Read - Eid 2022: Salman Khan greets fans from Galaxy Apartment; ‘My chaand is here,’ say netizens [Watch Video]

How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!! pic.twitter.com/zsxyB783gR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2022

The superstar has been very busy of late. He got back in March from Spain where he was shooting for Pathaan. Of late, he announced his film Dunki with that also stars . The film is coming out in December 2023. The coming year is a treat for all fans of Shah Rukh Khan. Social media and fans are thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan smiling and happy after everything he has been through of late. Check out the pics and videos...

You can just sit back and be in awe of the electrifying presence and god level stardom he has.#ShahRukhKhan #Mannat @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/BqHdrlK9XY — VENOM' (@VENOM4262) May 3, 2022

THE MOMENT I WAS WAITING FOR SINCE MORNING IS FINALLY HERE ?@iamsrk GREETING HIS FANS STANDING OUTSIDE #MANNAT MY DAY IS MADE ✍️ THANK YOU FOR THIS EIDI KHAN SHAHAB ?#EidMubarak2022 #ShahRukhKhan

I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/rYAU8IwKRT — ?ᴷᴷᴿ (@SRKsABHI) May 3, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with is coming on January 23, 2023. The teaser has created immense buzz amongst fans. Plus, he also has Atlee's movie with Nayanthara that is supposed to be on the lines of Shakti.