Fans of Shah Rukh Khan got their Eidi. After two years, the superstar came out on the balcony of his home to wish fans Eid Mubarak. Dressed casually in black tee and jeans, he waved to one and all. People had been gathering outside Mannat since afternoon. Some people also trolled his fans saying that they were dumb to wait in the heat but Shah Rukh Khan knows how much his fans love him. Even Salman Khan who lives closeby has come out in the balcony to wish his fans on this joyous occasion. Shah Rukh Khan was all smiles as he waved, blew kisses and shared happiness with the crowd. Also Read - Eid 2022: Salman Khan greets fans from Galaxy Apartment; ‘My chaand is here,’ say netizens [Watch Video]
The superstar has been very busy of late. He got back in March from Spain where he was shooting for Pathaan. Of late, he announced his film Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani that also stars Taapsee Pannu. The film is coming out in December 2023. The coming year is a treat for all fans of Shah Rukh Khan. Social media and fans are thrilled to see Shah Rukh Khan smiling and happy after everything he has been through of late. Check out the pics and videos... Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection worldwide day 19: Another strong hold for Yash starrer; inches closer to RRR lifetime gross
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with Deepika Padukone is coming on January 23, 2023. The teaser has created immense buzz amongst fans. Plus, he also has Atlee's movie with Nayanthara that is supposed to be on the lines of Shakti. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik CONFIRMS doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shivangi Joshi not a part of AbhiRa wedding YRKKH and more
