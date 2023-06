Bollywood celebrities seem to be celebrating the joyous occasion of Eid-Al-Adha or Bakrid today, June 29 with much pomp and splendour. Even with their ongoing work commitments, our favoritie B-town celebs have taken some time out from their busy schedules and have extended Eid wishes to their fans. From Richa Chaddha to Manoj Bajpayee, let’s take a look at some prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry, who have delved into the Eid-Al-Adha celebrations this year and shared warm greetings with their fans on social media. Also Read - Eid Al Adha 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and more actresses in white who look like Eid Ka Chand

Richa Chadha greets ‘doston’ with Eid Mubarak wish

Richa Chadha, known for films like Maasan and Fukrey wished fans an auspicious Eid-Al-Adha by tweeting, “Eid Mubarak doston.” Richa, who is married to Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal recently attended her partner’s film screening event. Ali Fazal has worked in a Hollywood venture, Kandahar, which was recently released on Amazon Prime Video. Dropping praise on Ali Fazal’s performance in the Ric Roman Waugh directorial, Richa said, “His work in the film is awesome, and I hope everyone likes it as well. It is an entertaining action film, with a message about war as well.” Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sushmita Sen and others wish fans Eid Mubarak

Eid Mubarak doston ?❣️❤ — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 29, 2023

Sherlyn Chopra’s Eid Mubarak wish

Model-turned-actress Sherlyn Chopra also wished her followers a joyous “Eid Mubarak” by tweeting a picture on the microblogging platform. Not long ago, the Wajah Tum Ho actress made waves on social media after she shared a video of her dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Also Read - Eid 2019: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor wish fans love and light on the auspicious day

Trending Now

Manoj Bajpayee wishes fans Eid Mubarak

The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee did not forget to wish his admirers Eid Mubarak. Taking to Twitter, the actor penned a lovely note for the Twitterati and wrote, "Eid-al-Adha Mubarak to all of you, may this auspicious day bring positivity, love, and prosperity to all of your lives. Eid Mubarak." Manoj Bajapyee is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the biopic drama is headlined by Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Eid-al-adha? Mubarak to all of you, may this auspicious day bring positivity, love, and prosperity to all of your lives #EidMubarak ✨️ pic.twitter.com/0OxWSczrby — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 29, 2023

Sara Ali Khan’s Eid celebrations with family

Sara Ali Khan is quite an active member of the Internet community. She is often seen dropping glimpses of her stunning photoshoots, vacation outings, and film updates. Today, the actress offered us a sneak peek of her Eid celebrations. She shared a picture collage with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on her Instagram stories, wishing everyone an Eid Mubarak.

Eid-Al-Adha is a festival where those who celebrate wear new clothes, offer prayers to the Almighty, and distribute sweets and gifts to their near and dear ones.