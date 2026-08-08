Eisha Singh BREAKS silence on Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda dating rumours ‘Ye to kuch naya nahi hai...’

Read further to know how Eisha Singh has reacted to the growing dating rumours surrounding Lock Upp 2 contestants Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda.

Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda have become hot topics among Lock Upp 2 fans. People can’t stop talking about their connection on the show. Although both say they’re just close friends, their chemistry keeps fueling dating rumors. Recently, actress Eisha Singh spoke up about all the chatter. When Telly Talk India asked her about all the gossip, she shrugged it off. She said these kinds of questions always pop up whenever two people get close. This isn’t anything new, after all. “Ye to kuch naya nahi hai na, sawaal to har baar hi uthte hain aur har kisi pe uthte hain,” she pointed out.

Eisha explained it simply - if two people are cool with each other and know where they stand, nobody else needs to butt in. She trusts Shivangi and Harshad to handle their relationship without outside interference because, let’s face it, they know what they want. She didn’t stop there. Eisha actually stood up for them, telling everyone to stop nitpicking and let the pair decide what makes them happy. “Jab do logon ko koi issue nahi hai, jab do logon ko apni equation pata hai to ham koi nahi hote hain unpe sawal karne wale,” she said. In other words, if Shivangi and Harshad have no problem with each other, why should anyone else make it their business?

Her comments come at a time when fans are scrutinizing every interaction between the two on Lock Upp 2. Their easy-going vibe and obvious connection keep stoking rumors that their friendship might be something more. Even Shivangi herself has talked about these rumors before. She told The Indian Express she thought people were blowing her friendship with Harshad way out of proportion. She stressed that they’ve always been good friends before the show, during, and even now. “We share a genuine friendship,” she said.

Work has brought them together, too. Shivangi and Harshad recently acted in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, playing a married couple dealing with all the drama of an arranged marriage. Their on-screen pairing only made fans even more curious about what’s going on off-screen.

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