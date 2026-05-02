Ek Din Box Office collection day 1: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's romance drama FAILS to impress audience amid Raja Shivaji release

Ek Din box office collection: Ek Din collected Rs 0.81 crore on Day 1 in India. Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romance drama opened slowly and lost the box office clash to Raja Shivaji.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunil Pandey's romance drama Ek Din opened in theatres on May 1. The movie featuring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan opened poorly on Friday. The movie failed to achieve its opening success which was achieved by Loveyapa (2025) and Love Story (2021), according to their first day performance.

Ek Din box office collection day 1

The movie Ek Din earned Rs 0.81 crore on its first day of release in India. The movie achieved an overall occupancy rate of 14 percent. The Junaid-Sai movie achieved a better opening than most other romance dramas.

Ek Din fails to beat Junaid's Loveyapa?

Junaid'd theatrical debut Loveyapa opened with box office earnings of Rs 1.15 crore but failed to achieve commercial success. The first day of Sai's famous Telugu film Love Story generated RS 9.05 crore in revenue. Furthermore, Saiyaara (2025), the best-performing romantic drama in Hindi cinema with a Rs 21.50 crore opening, is far superior to this movie.

Ek Din vs Raja Shivaji

The first morning of May turned into a major box office clash. On one side was Riteish Deshmukh’s big-budget film Raja Shivaji, which brings the glorious history of the Maratha Empire to the big screen. On the other side was Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, with his simple romantic drama Ek Din. However, by the completion of day 1, it was clear that Ek Din could not beat Raja Shivaji's opening day earnings. According to a report by SacNilk, the Riteish Deshmukh starrter opened its account with a collection of Rs 11.35 crore on the first day.

More about Ek Din

Sunil Pandey is the director of the love drama Ek Din, which is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is Junaid's second theatrical release and Sai's Bollywood debut. It is the remake of the 2016 Thai movie One Day. It was originally supposed to be released in November 2025, but it was rescheduled for May.

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