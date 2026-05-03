Ek Din Box Office collection day 2: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's love drama shows steep DECLINE amid fierce competition

Ek Din box office collection day 2: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic drama earned Rs 1 crore on Day 2, taking its India net total to Rs 2.15 crore amid tough competition.

Ek Din box office collection day 2

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 2: Ek Din had a quiet opening, and the numbers haven't picked up since. The Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi-led romantic drama hit theatres on Friday with fairly modest expectations, but even those seem out of reach based on early trends.

Ek Din box office collection day 2

The film pulled in Rs 1.00 crore on its second day, down about 13% from the Rs 1.15 crore it made on Day 1. So far, that puts the total India net at Rs 2.15 crore and the India gross at Rs 2.57 crore across 1,765 shows.

Overseas, it added Rs 0.15 crore on Day 2, bringing its international total to Rs 0.25 crore. Worldwide gross now sits at Rs 2.82 crore.

Stiff competition from Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla

The film has received largely negative reviews, which seems to be keeping audiences away. And even with Aamir Khan Productions behind it, that hasn't translated into stronger footfall.

It's also facing stiff competition. Ek Din is going up against Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 from Hollywood. That's a crowded slate, and it's clearly pulling viewers in other directions.

About Ek Din

Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit. It's Sai Pallavi's first Hindi film and Junaid Khan's third, following Maharaj and Loveyapa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

The story is based on a 2016 Thai film called One Day. It's about a man who's been silently in love with a coworker for years but never tells her. When he gets the chance to spend just one day with her, things take an unexpected turn.

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