Ek Din Box Office collection day 2: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's romance drama STRUGGLES amid Raja Shivaji clash, earns Rs 1 crore

Ek Din collected Rs 0.14 crore on Day 2 so far, taking its India net total to Rs 1.29 crore. Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romance drama continues to struggle at the box office.

Ek Din box office collection day 2

Ek Din box office collection day 2: The romance drama starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi received mixed reviews when it debuted in theatres on May 1. Sunil Pandey directed Ek Din, a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day starring Chantavit Dhanasevi and Nittha Jirayungyurn. The film was produced by Aamir Khan Productions. At the box office, it faced up against Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji. Amid fierce competition from both movies, Ek Din barely made Rs 1 crore.

Ek Din box office collection day 2

As of Day 2, Ek Din is currently running across 645 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.14 crore, according to Sacnilk. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 1.54 crore and total India net to Rs 1.29 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

On the first day of its release, Ek Din brought in Rs 1 crore, according to early estimates from Sacnilk. At the BO, it received a mediocre opening. The historical play Raja Shivaji, which made Rs 11.35 crore, made more money than the movie. The Devil Wears Prada 2, which starred Meryl and Anne, made Rs 5.5 crore at the box office.

Ek Din budget

An estimated Rs 15 crore was spent on the production of Ek Din. This budget accounts for the film's production expenditures, which include marketing initiatives, location fees, and actor pay. The movie will need to far exceed this budget in order to be deemed a commercial success, given its opening day results.

Nevertheless, it's unclear how Junaid and Sai's film will fare at the box office in the future. For those who don't know, the movie was Sai's Bollywood debut. After Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor, this was Junaid's second theatrical release. Siddharth P. Malhotra's Maharaj, which debuted on Netflix, marked his acting debut.

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