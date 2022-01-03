Satyameva Jayate 2 actor and wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Bollywood couple had come in contact with an infected person a couple of days ago and have now tested positive for COVID. John Abraham took to his social media handle and announced the same. He also gave an update in his Instagram stories saying that both he and his wife are under quarantine and have mild symptoms. "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up." Check out John's Instagram story here: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's fan from Egypt books travel tickets for Indian woman; says 'I trust you, you are from the country of SRK'

