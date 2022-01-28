Ek Villain 2, The Ladykiller, Kuttey star Arjun Kapoor on how reinventing himself on screen has paid off

Bollywood actor ’s lineup for 2022 looks quite diverse and interesting. He will not only be seen flexing his muscles in the out and out entertainer Ek Villain 2 but Arjun will also be showcasing his acting mettle in high-content films like Kuttey and The Ladykiller. Arjun is happy that he is in a position to explore both spectrums of Hindi films. He says, “The fact that I can now, on one hand, have hardcore films like Ek Villain 2 and, on the other, also have projects like The Ladykiller and Kuttey means that filmmakers and producers believe that I can straddle both spectrums of films today. This is what I’m cherishing the most because, for the longest time, I wanted to explore the diverse spectrum of genres and finally I’m getting the opportunity to do so.” Also Read - BTS: Taehyung and Jungkook grooving on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor's High Heels is a treat for all TAEKOOK stans [VIDEO]

Arjun reveals that he wanted to prove to filmmakers that he can deliver a solid performance if given an opportunity and it came in the form of that has earned him outstanding praise. He played a brooding Haryanvi cop and his performance surprised everyone because Arjun reinvented himself on screen.

He says, "I think what has bolstered the confidence of master storytellers is my performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar because I went out of my comfort zone and delivered. I wanted to prove to everyone that people can punt on me to do off-centre entertainers. I will forever be indebted to this project for opening new doors for me and helping me find projects in which I can try and showcase my journey and progress as an actor." We are indeed looking forward for Arjun Kapoor's exceptional performances.